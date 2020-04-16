Colonial Officially to Be First PGA Tournament Back After COVID-19 Time Away

After more than two months without tournament play because of COVID–19, the PGA Tour has decided Colonial Country Club is the perfect spot to bring golf back.

“If I was the guy deciding where we’re going to have the first golf tournament under difficult conditions, I would look to see how this community handled what we had a couple of years ago when we had a sponsor, then didn’t have a sponsor,” said Charles Schwab Challenge Tournament Chairman Rob Hood. “This community showed the world how it can come together and take care of business.”

The Charles Schwab Challenge now has a chance to show that resilience once again, this time in an unusual atmosphere, as no fans will be allowed at the tournament.

“It’s unfortunate our fans can’t be here because we have the greatest fans ever,” Hood said. “But we certainly don’t want to not have the tournament.”

Beyond no fans being allowed at Colonial for the tournament, the PGA Tour still has a lot of decisions to make regarding how actual play will be handled during the Charles Schwab Challenge, in a field that should have a lot of big names in a tournament that should be appealing because of the time away.

“Our field is expanded to 144, so that gives us 20-some odd more players,” said Hood. “We really expect one of the greatest fields we’ve ever had.”

A potentially great field of players, getting the opportunity to once again play the game they love in the shadow of Dan Hogan‘s statue, hoping to put their name on the wall of champions in what is expected to be one of the most memorable PGA tour events colonial country club has ever hosted.

“It’s going to be quite an honor to be the first tournament back,” said Hood. “I think Fort Worth is a great place to have it.”