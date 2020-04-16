Fort Worth

Colonial Officially to Be First PGA Tournament Back After COVID-19 Time Away

The PGA tour is planning to be back in action June 11-14 at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Fort Worth's Colonial Country Club

By Pat Doney

NBC 5 Sports

After more than two months without tournament play because of COVID–19, the PGA Tour has decided Colonial Country Club is the perfect spot to bring golf back.

“If I was the guy deciding where we’re going to have the first golf tournament under difficult conditions, I would look to see how this community handled what we had a couple of years ago when we had a sponsor, then didn’t have a sponsor,” said Charles Schwab Challenge Tournament Chairman Rob Hood. “This community showed the world how it can come together and take care of business.”

The Charles Schwab Challenge now has a chance to show that resilience once again, this time in an unusual atmosphere, as no fans will be allowed at the tournament.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

NFL 4 mins ago

Agent: NFL Star Von Miller Has COVID-19, in Good Spirits

Texas Motor Speedway 3 hours ago

TMS Owner Speedway Motorsports Eliminates 180 Jobs, Furloughs 100 at Nine Tracks

“It’s unfortunate our fans can’t be here because we have the greatest fans ever,” Hood said. “But we certainly don’t want to not have the tournament.”

Beyond no fans being allowed at Colonial for the tournament, the PGA Tour still has a lot of decisions to make regarding how actual play will be handled during the Charles Schwab Challenge, in a field that should have a lot of big names in a tournament that should be appealing because of the time away.

“Our field is expanded to 144, so that gives us 20-some odd more players,” said Hood. “We really expect one of the greatest fields we’ve ever had.”

A potentially great field of players, getting the opportunity to once again play the game they love in the shadow of Dan Hogan‘s statue, hoping to put their name on the wall of champions in what is expected to be one of the most memorable PGA tour events colonial country club has ever hosted.

“It’s going to be quite an honor to be the first tournament back,” said Hood. “I think Fort Worth is a great place to have it.”

This article tagged under:

Fort Worthcoronavirusgolf
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us