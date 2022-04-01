Colonial Country Club Planning Overhaul

It won’t be long until the PGA Tour is back in North Texas, with the Charles Schwab Challenge set to tee off at Colonial Country Club at the end of May.

As the calendar turns to April, organizers at Colonial Country Club are feeling the familiar anticipation of the upcoming PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge now less than two months away.

“It’s exciting,” said Jim Whitten. “We’re starting to get the players to come in and put in their requests for exemptions as well as commitments to the tournament. It’s starting to happen, and everything is starting to grow around here.”

And growth is one of the themes at Colonial these days, as the club prepares to host its event for the 76th time, and is already putting final plans together for a complete overhaul of the course – once scheduled for this year, now, because of supply chain issues, pushed back to begin a few days after the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

“This is an unbelievable canvas and we don’t want to rush getting it done,” Whitten said. “We’re keeping the same charm as it is. We’re not adding a par-5. It’s going to be the same thing, but it’s going to be new and improved. I think the fans, as well as the membership here, is going to really be pleased when it’s all done.”

Already excited for the future but familiar new look of Colonial Country Club, as organizers feel the familiar anticipation of hosting the longest-running PGA Tour event played at its original site.