Carr Transfers to No. 9 Baylor Women From Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders Guard Chrislyn Carr (04) dribbles during the BIG12 Women's basketball tournament between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Tech Red Raiders on March 8, 2019, at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
David Stacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chrislyn Carr has transferred to Baylor and joined the No. 9 Lady Bears after two-plus seasons at Big 12 rival Texas Tech.

Baylor announced Carr's addition on Tuesday, though the school said the 5-foot-5 sophomore guard's eligibility and availability to play for her new team was still being determined.

"She brings a scoring ability and quickness that will be a great addition to our backcourt," Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. "CC is already in Waco, taking classes and getting acclimated to her new home."

Carr was the Big 12 freshman of the year in 2018-19, when her 18 points a game were the most among freshmen nationally. She started 30 of 31 games, and also averaged 3.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game. She averaged 13.9 points and five assists per game last season.

In five games for Texas Tech this season before the Christmas break, Carr averaged 9.6 points and 6.4 rebounds a game. She had seven points and four rebounds in her last game for the Lady Raiders, a 91-45 home loss to Baylor on Dec. 14.

Carr is an Iowa native who went to Texas Tech after playing at Rock Island High School in Rock Island, Illinois.

