T.O., George Teague Meet at the Star — 20 Years Ago Today

Gil Brandt, the former VP of player personnel for the Dallas Cowboys, says today, Sept. 24, is a day Cowboys fans should remember.

It was a Sunday afternoon and the Cowboys were hosting Jerry Rice, Terrell Owens and the San Francisco 49ers.

Owens scored two touchdowns that day. After the first one, he ran to the star at the 50-yard line and, to hear his side of it, gave thanks to God.

The Cowboys saw it differently.

On a subsequent drive, after scoring a touchdown of his own, Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith ran to the star and slammed down the ball.

Owens again found the end zone and returned to the star, but this time his gesture would not go unchallenged.

"There are some things you can't tolerate in your house … or allow to happen," George Teague told NBC 5's Paul Jones in 2019.

Teague, a safety for the Cowboys at the time, was covering Owens a lot that day and was not going to allow him to again celebrate at mid-field.

"I would do it all over again. If I was on the Cowboys team, or any team, I'm always going to protect the squad that I'm with," Teague said.

Brandt, in his tweet Thursday, said "God bless George Teague."

This happened 20 years ago today. God bless George Teague. pic.twitter.com/BC51MDbVju — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) September 24, 2020

Owens, in an NFL video about the hit, said Teague went after him because he was upset he got knocked down by Owens on a previous play.

With two more touchdowns from Jerry Rice, the Niners ended up winning the game 41-24.