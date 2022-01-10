‘SuperCowboy' Fan Nominated for Ford Hall of Fans

A garage can say a lot about someone.

For Miguel Castellanos, it says three words.

“Super Cowboy fan,” Castellanos said.

From signed footballs to his first jersey for Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, his garage is filled with Cowboys collectibles because, when it comes to fans, Castellanos is among the top-ranked.

“I'm a poor man’s crazy fan that hangs out with everybody, tailgates,” said Castellanos.

Castellanos, also known as “SuperCowboy,” is a first-generation Cowboys fan.

He says he became one after watching his first Superbowl in 1993 on tv.

“Behold it's the Cowboys / Bills and they're just winning really good and I'm like I like that team with that star, I'm gonna follow them and from then on I started following the Cowboys,” he said.

For years, he's stood out in the stands with his signature shoulder pads and luchador mask.

“I wear it for a meaning. I wear it because that was my first sport in Mexico which was wrestling,” explained Castellanos.

His influence extends beyond the stadium.

He also helps with Toys for Tots, back-to-school backpacks and The Salvation Army. He’s also committed to anti-bullying efforts. All of it has earned him a nomination into this year’s Ford Hall of Fans.

He was officially nominated by Hall of Famer Drew Pearson.

“It's a big deal and he didn't have to wait as long as I did to get in there if he wins it,” Pearson told NBC 5.

Fans inducted get their plaque and gear displayed in a special section of the NFL Hall of Fame in Canton.

Pearson says Castellanos had to beat out some serious Cowboys fans to get nominated.

“Hopefully, finally now he'll win it all just like the Dallas Cowboys are going to win the Super Bowl this year,” Pearson said.

“To be in the Hall of Fame and get a jacket and a ring from the Hall of Fame is just an awesome experience that I would just cry and die there if they told me I got inducted,” Castellanos said.

Voting is open now. Fans and supporters can help the nominees by voting at fordhalloffans.com through Feb. 6.

Winners will be notified in Los Angeles the week of the Super Bowl and then honored as part of the 2022 Enshrinement Week at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.