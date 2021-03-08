Prescott, Cowboys Agree to New Contract; Avoid Franchise Tag

The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott agreed to terms on a new contract Monday, the team says.

The agreement allows the sides to avoid Prescott playing under the franchise tag for the second consecutive season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the contract is a four-year contract worth $160 million, including $126 million guaranteed.

The average annual value of the contract over the first three years of the deal is $42 million per year, Schefter reported. In 2020, the Mississippi product made $31.4 million under the tag.

The Cowboys said more details about the contract would be announced at a press conference Wednesday.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Cowboys are giving Dak Prescott a four-year, $160 million deal, including a record $126 million guaranteed, source tells ESPN.



The first three years average $42 million per year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2021

Prescott played in the Cowboys' first five games in 2020 before he was injured in the team's Week 5 win against the New York Giants.

Prior to 2020, he played in and started all 64 of the team's regular season games.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.