Cowboys

Prescott, Cowboys Agree to New Contract; Avoid Franchise Tag

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys throws a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California.
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott agreed to terms on a new contract Monday, the team says.

The agreement allows the sides to avoid Prescott playing under the franchise tag for the second consecutive season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the contract is a four-year contract worth $160 million, including $126 million guaranteed.

The average annual value of the contract over the first three years of the deal is $42 million per year, Schefter reported. In 2020, the Mississippi product made $31.4 million under the tag.

The Cowboys said more details about the contract would be announced at a press conference Wednesday.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Prescott played in the Cowboys' first five games in 2020 before he was injured in the team's Week 5 win against the New York Giants.

Prior to 2020, he played in and started all 64 of the team's regular season games.

Blue Star

The center of the Dallas Cowboys universe.

DallasNews.com 3 hours ago

The Franchise Tag Deadline Doesn't Matter for Dak Prescott, Cowboys, and That's a Problem

fighting hunger Mar 3

Dallas Cowboys and Campbell's Soup Make Donation to North Texas Food Bank

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

CowboysDak Prescott
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us