Micah Parsons breaks silence after brother's comments, reiterates commitment to Cowboys

Two days after his brother’s comments gained internet traction, Micah Parsons offered a few words to reiterate his commitment to the Cowboys.

On a Sunday evening Twitter/X post, Parsons somewhat separated himself from recent statements shared by Terrence Parsons Jr. The defensive specialist said any comments made by his brother are “his & his alone.”

“As you know if I have something to say I’m not afraid to say it,” Micah Parsons’ latest social media post read. “I love my team, my brothers on my team and the city of Dallas and I’m more committed than ever to bring a championship to the greatest fan base on earth.”

The Cowboys have received their fair share of online criticism since their 48-32 wild card loss to the Green Bay Packers. Terrence Parsons’ original Twitter/X post was directed at some of his brother’s detractors.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“I can’t wait because y’all are really clueless out here,” Terrence Parsons said in one of a series of posts defending Micah Parsons on his X account. “The greatest crimes to this man is being done by his own organization... Y’all gonna miss him when he goneeeeeeeee.”

Any comments made by Terrence Parsons Jr are his & his alone. As you know if I have something to say I’m not afraid to say it. I love my team, my brothers on my team and the city of Dallas and I’m more committed than ever to bring a championship to the greatest fan base on earth. — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 21, 2024

To read more, visit our partners at the Dallas Morning News.