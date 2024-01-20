Cowboys fans upset with Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons as family comes to their defense

In the week since the Dallas Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs by the Green Bay Packers, players and coaches have received plenty of criticism online.

Some family members of two Cowboys stars have had enough.

Tad Prescott, the brother of Dak Prescott and Terrence Parsons Jr., the brother of Micah Parsons, each took to social media to defend their relative.

“Cowboy fans why continue to DM me TRUST ME, if I could get @dak to leave Dallas I would. I too want him out of Dallas,” Tad Prescott said in a post on X. “The city and organization have been great to he and our family, but done with drama and the so called fans, but he loves this team, and wants to bring it rings.”

Prescott followed that up with another post.

“Those who really follow or know me, knows I have never spoken badly about the @dallascowboys as an organization or team, I’ve never spoken badly about a player on the team or the city of Dallas. It’s the so called fans I have an issue with,” Prescott said.

Dak Prescott has come under fire for his performance against the Packers. The Cowboys’ offense only mustered seven points in the first half and Prescott threw two interceptions in the first two quarters. After the loss, Prescott criticized his play, saying “I sucked tonight.”

