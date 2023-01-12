Mayors of Dallas, Tampa Place a Sweet Bet on the Outcome of Monday's Wild Card Game

The mayors of Dallas and Tampa agreed to a sweet bet Thursday on the outcome of the upcoming Wild Card game between the Buccaneers and Cowboys.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor partnered with Tiff's Treats for the "Tiff's Treats Throwdown" where the cookie baker will provide the winning mayor with 500 dozen-count boxes of cookies.

Should the Cowboys finally beat Tom Brady, Johnson said he plans to distribute his 6,000 cookies to Dallas children and first responders. If the Cowboys exit the playoffs in the Wild Card round, Castor said she would be giving her cookies to her city's frontline workers.

“The Cowboys have put together a terrific season, and the City of Dallas and all of Cowboys Nation is excited for our team to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the greatest quarterback of all time — with hot, fresh cookies on the line,” Johnson said in a statement. “I also want to thank my good friend Mayor Jane Castor for participating in this fun wager, and I want to thank Tiff’s Treats for baking in higher stakes for this game. Go Cowboys!”

At about $20 per box, that's a value of about $10,000 in cookies going to the winning mayor's city.

This is the second bet for Johnson and Castor who also made a friendly wager for the outcome of the Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup matchup in 2020. Johnson lost that one and was to send Castor local craft beer, Texas brisket, and Sweet Connie's candy apples from the State Fair of Texas.

The Cowboys (12-5) and Buccaneers (8-9) play Monday night. Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m. and the game is being broadcast on ABC and ESPN.