Dallas, Tampa Mayors Agree to Friendly Wager on the Stanley Cup Finals

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced that they have made a friendly wager on the Dallas Stars-Tampa Bay Lightning series

By Hannah Jones

NBC 5 News/Getty Images

The Stanley Cup will not be the only prize on the line this month in the NHL finals.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced on Monday that they have made a friendly wager on the Dallas Stars-Tampa Bay Lightning series.

Over the weekend, the two mayors agreed on the terms of the wager and which indulgences would be included.

If Dallas wins the series, Castor plans to send cigars, Cuban bread, and local craft beer to Johnson.

"We are extremely proud of the Dallas Stars," Johnson said. "Throughout the playoffs, our hockey team has embodied our city's toughness, resilience, and resourcefulness. We are excited to cheer for these special players as they fight for the right to hoist the Stanley Cup -- and I am absolutely thrilled to have the chance to hold bragging rights over my good friend, Mayor Castor."

If Tampa Bay wins, Johnson plans to send Castor local craft beer, Texas brisket, and Sweet Connie's candy apples from the State Fair of Texas.

"Stanley needs a tan!" Castor said. "We are so excited to cheer on the Tampa Bay Lightning as they continue their quest to bring the Stanley Cup home. Our team has trained hard, they’ve played hard, and they are ready to win this. I look forward to a little friendly competition with Mayor Johnson and an exciting Stanley Cup Final for fans in our great cities.”

Game 1 of the series began Saturday, during which Dallas jumped out to a lead and survived a third-period barrage of shots to take a 4-1 victory.

