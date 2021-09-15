DeMarcus Lawrence Fractured Foot in Wednesday Practice

The Dallas Cowboys are dealing with a major injury ahead of Sunday's road game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Star pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence fractured his foot in Wednesday's practice.

The NFL Network says he will need surgery but should return later this season.

Lawrence took to Twitter to say he "will be back and ready for war."

Will be Back & Ready for War. Believe it. 🤘🏿 — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) September 15, 2021

The Cowboys are not expected to have their other starting defensive end Randy Gregory, he's on the COVID-19 list.

NBCSports.com reports the Cowboys will turn to Tarell Basham and Bradlee Anae and could have rookie linebacker Micah Parsons expand his role as a pass rusher.