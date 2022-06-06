Dalton Schultz to Skip Rest of OTAs After Lack of Progress on Contract Extension

In a move that could begin substantial contract talks, a source said Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz informed team officials he will skip the rest of voluntary Organized Team Activities (OTAs) due to the lack of progress on a new contract.

With Schultz not reporting to OTAs, there’s a possibility he would also miss the three-day mandatory minicamp next week, another source said.

A source said Cowboys officials were told TE Dalton Schultz will not report to OTAs this week. Another source wasn’t sure if Schultz would report to the mandatory minicamp next week. That might depend on several factors including if a new contract is in place. @dmn_cowboys — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) June 6, 2022

The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Schultz that guaranteed him $10.9 million for the 2022 season. Schultz signed the tag and was hopeful he would get a long-term deal from the franchise. But contract talks haven’t led to a new deal. Schultz’s decision to miss OTAs might prompt increased contract talks.