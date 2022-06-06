DallasNews.com

Dalton Schultz to Skip Rest of OTAs After Lack of Progress on Contract Extension

The sides have until July 15 to reach a deal or Schultz will play in 2022 on the franchise tag

By Calvin Watkins - The Dallas Morning News

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

In a move that could begin substantial contract talks, a source said Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz informed team officials he will skip the rest of voluntary Organized Team Activities (OTAs) due to the lack of progress on a new contract.

With Schultz not reporting to OTAs, there’s a possibility he would also miss the three-day mandatory minicamp next week, another source said.

The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Schultz that guaranteed him $10.9 million for the 2022 season. Schultz signed the tag and was hopeful he would get a long-term deal from the franchise. But contract talks haven’t led to a new deal. Schultz’s decision to miss OTAs might prompt increased contract talks.

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comDallas CowboysDalton Schultz
