Dalton Schultz to Skip Rest of OTAs After Lack of Progress on Contract Extension

In a move that could begin substantial contract talks, a source said Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz informed team officials he will skip the rest of voluntary Organized Team Activities (OTAs) due to the lack of progress on a new contract.
With Schultz not reporting to OTAs, there’s a possibility he would also miss the three-day mandatory minicamp next week, another source said.
The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Schultz that guaranteed him $10.9 million for the 2022 season. Schultz signed the tag and was hopeful he would get a long-term deal from the franchise. But contract talks haven’t led to a new deal. Schultz’s decision to miss OTAs might prompt increased contract talks.
