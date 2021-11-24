Dallas Cowboys Prepare for Gameday Thanksgiving Meals

The annual Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game at AT&T Stadium will feature holiday favorite menu items that fans can enjoy across the stadium.

Fans will enjoy one of their annual favorites since its debut in the 2019 NFL Season: the Thanksgiving Bowl, with smoked turkey breast, piled high with herb dressing, Cowboys Mac 'N' Cheese, and green beans drizzled with turkey giblet gravy, served with fresh cranberry sauce and a brioche roll.

Also returning is the Thanksgiving Hand Pie which includes layers of herb dressing, cranberry sauce, green beans, sweet potatoes, oven-roasted turkey breast and turkey giblet gravy enclosed in a flaky pie crust.

The Legends culinary team at AT&T Stadium has also created additional original menu items inspired by the holidays that will be served to fans in suites, from traditional turkey and pumpkin pie to Fall Harvest Salad, Praline Sweet Potatoes, Orange Bourbon Glazed Ham and Caramel Apple Pie.

Locations for Thanksgiving 2021 Game Day Menu:

Thanksgiving Bowl

Main Club Bent Buckles (MBB208 & MBB232)

Main Club Sandwich Carts (MSC208 & MSC232)

Silver Club Bent Buckles (SBBN & SBBS)

Upper Concourse Bent Buckle Carts (UBB410 & UBB450)

Upper Smokehouse Stands (U412 and U442)

Thanksgiving Pies

Main Club Bent Buckles (MBB208 & MBB232)

Main Club Sandwich Carts (MSC208 & MSC232)

Silver Club Bent Buckles (SBBN & SBBS)

Upper Concourse Bent Buckle Carts (UBB410 & UBB450)

(4) HOF Stands will have the Thanksgiving Pie in place of the Cheesesteak Pie

(5) Stadium Drop Locations (MLGC303, MLHD318, MLHD328, MLHD342, V407)

"The annual Thanksgiving game day celebration is an honor we have each year with fans, and our entire team is so excited about the delicious food and high-energy experience we are preparing and hosting for everyone and their family and friends," said Director of Food & Beverage for Legends, George Wasai.

"Gameday this year is especially inspiring, and our Thanksgiving table at AT&T Stadium for 90,000 fans is abundant with great flavors for everyone."

"Our annual amazing tradition of a Thanksgiving meal for thousands of fans is so exciting this year, with beautiful items our team is preparing for across the Stadium," said Executive Chef of AT&T Stadium, Marcelo Vasquez.

"We love working together to create and provide this wonderful Thanksgiving game-day meal for everyone as they enjoy outstanding game day excitement on the field."

Fans in some sections will be ordering items via in-seat service this Thanksgiving for the first time.