Dallas Cowboys Fans Sad Yet Hopeful After Playoff Loss

Sunday evening thousands of Cowboys fans attended the free watch party outside AT&T Stadium in Arlington at the Miller LiteHouse.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders performed before the start of the game and members of the Los Vaqueros Locos were there to hype the crowd.

“It’s’ amazing, It's beyond words, you’re representing America’s team in the division on the line in the playoffs," said Harley Ramirez with Los Vaqueros Locos, the group of fans seen waving flags, signs, wearing blue sombreros and masks.

Many people came in, ready to cheer on the team and try to send their good vibes to the Bay Area, but unfortunately, it wasn't enough.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“I really thought we were going to win this game, so to lose this is a divisional aspect, that really hurts, but I’m still a cowboys fan no matter what," said Yvonne Rodriguez, a Cowboys fan who attended the watch party.

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 in the NFL Divisional Round.

While some fans may be frustrated with not making it to the Super Bowl, others are grateful for the extended season.

“I feel good, I mean we didn’t get this far last year, it’s progress," said Jesus A. who also attended the outdoor watch party.

The majority of people stayed until the very end of the tight game and stuck it out, even as the temperature dropped to chilly temps.