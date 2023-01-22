After a record-breaking four missed PAT attempts, Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed another kick against the San Fransisco 49ers on Sunday and the Governor of Texas had something to say about it.

"I swear, I can kick as good as the Dallas Cowboys kicker," Gov. Greg Abbott (R) tweeted out Sunday evening.

Abbott has been paralyzed from the waist down since 1984 when a large oak tree fell on his back, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

The tweet quickly went viral with users responding to the governor with some interesting replies.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"You can't even kick on the light switch for us in winter," one user responded, referencing the governor's controversial response to Texas' recent string of winter storms.

You can’t even kick on the light switch for us in winter. — BOXING n BBQ (@BOXINGnBBQ) January 23, 2023

Even Mayor Eric Johnson of Dallas added his commentary to the game.

"Attention Dallas Cowboys: This is your MAYOR speaking. NO MORE KICKING! #CowboyNation" Mayor Johnson tweeted.

Attention @dallascowboys: This is your MAYOR speaking. NO MORE KICKING! #CowboyNation — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) January 23, 2023

After going 1-for-5 on PATs during last weekend's 31-14 wild card win over Tampa Bay, Maher stepped up Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers for the chance at redemption and to put his team up 7-3, only to have his attempt blocked by 49ers linebacker Samson Ebukam.

A replay of the attempt showed that Maher's kick looked to be going wide left regardless of the block.