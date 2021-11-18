Dak Prescott Wins FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week Award for the Second Time This Season

Dak Prescott has been awarded the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for his 296 yards and two touchdowns in the Dallas Cowboys win over Atlanta Falcons.

This marks Prescott's second Air Award win of the season, which ties him with Tom Brady and Joe Burrow for second-most in the league.

FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in Prescott's name to a Historically Black College or University, which will be applied towards needs-based scholarships to deserving students.

Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts was awarded FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week for his 116 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown in Indianapolis' win over Jacksonville Jaguars.