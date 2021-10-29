Dak Prescott Mourns the Loss of His Maternal Grandmother

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is mourning the loss of his maternal grandmother, Margaret Ebarb.

Prescott announced her passing on social media Friday.

"We wouldn't be here without you and I promise to make you proud," he posted on Instagram.

He added that he'll forever be thankful to her for teaching him "what it means to be a faithful servant."

His Instagram stories ended with a video of him dancing with his grandmother and this quote -- "Rest easy Mammy and I love you so much… until we dance again."

Prescott has had his share of family tragedy. His mother died from colon cancer in November 2013 when he was a sophomore at Mississippi State, his middle brother Jace died at age 31 in April 2020.

In addition to the news of his grandmother's passing, Prescott has been battling through a calf strain suffered during the overtime win against the New England Patriots on Oct. 17.

The Cowboys and Prescott said earlier this week a final decision on whether he would play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday might not come until game day.