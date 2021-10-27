Dak Prescott at Practice Wednesday as Cowboys Prep 2 QBs for Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys remain hopeful Dak Prescott will be ready to face the Vikings on Halloween night, but they're also preparing backup QB Cooper Rush in the event of a further setback.

Both Prescott and Rush were at practice Wednesday taking part in drills. How Prescott performs in practice will determine whether he is cleared to play on NBC 5 Sunday night.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

According to our partners at The Dallas Morning News, head coach Mike McCarthy said during his press conference Wednesday that the team is working along two tracks, preparing both QBs to be ready to go.

“I just think it’s a matter of trying to make sure Cooper is ready and to make sure Dak is getting what he needs until really Dak clears the threshold of the rehab component,” McCarthy said. “We won’t make that determination on if he’s a full go until we get to that point."

“So we’ve got to make sure we’re getting Cooper ready too."

NBC 5 News

David Moore, with the Dallas Morning News, said the plan was for Prescott to work in individual and fundamental drills Wednesday and assess where he was at that point.

Read more here from Moore on what McCarthy had to say about making sure Dak doesn't suffer a setback as well as how returning offensive lineman La'el Collins feels about not immediately returning to the starting lineup after serving a five-game suspension.

In other team news, the Cowboys placed defensive lineman Brent Urban and cornerback Maurice Canady on injured reserve Tuesday, sidelining both for at least three games.