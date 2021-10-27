Cowboys

Cowboys' Urban, Canady Will Miss at Least 3 Games on IR

Cowboys head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings on Sunday Night Football on NBC 5. Kickoff is at 7:20 p.m.

By The Associated Press

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys placed defensive lineman Brent Urban and cornerback Maurice Canady on injured reserve Tuesday, sidelining both for at least three games.

Urban has a triceps injury, and Canady sustained a concussion in Dallas' last game, a 35-29 overtime victory against New England on Oct. 17. The moves came a day after the Cowboys shifted receiver Michael Gallup to the IR-designated for return list.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Gallup hasn't played since straining his calf in the opener.

Quarterback Dak Prescott strained his right calf on the winning touchdown pass in overtime against the Patriots, but the Cowboys are hopeful he won't miss a game. Prescott was back at practice Wednesday where the team was prepping both him and backup Cooper Rush for the Vikings.

dak prescott and cooper rush
NBC 5 News
Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush practice at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.

Defensive tackle Trysten Hill returned to practice this week, as did Gallup this week.

Blue Star

The center of the Dallas Cowboys universe.

Dallas Cowboys 56 mins ago

Dak Prescott at Practice Wednesday as Cowboys Prep 2 QBs for Vikings

Cowboys Oct 26

A Look Back at the History of Texas Stadium

Hill, who tore an anterior cruciate ligament last year, has been on the physically unable to perform list all season.

The Cowboys are at the Vikings on Sunday Night Football on NBC 5. Kickoff is at 7:20 p.m.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

CowboysDallas Cowboys
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us