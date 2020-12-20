Cowboys' Pollard Goes Off as Elliott's Replacement vs. 49ers

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard did not arrive at AT&T Stadium expecting to be Dallas’s number one runner Sunday. But with Ezekiel Elliott scratched because of a calf injury, plans changed last minute.

“It was a last-minute, game-time decision,” Pollard said. “All week, we knew he was banged up, but a guy like Zeke, you always expect him to play.”

But with Elliott out, Pollard took advantage of the opportunity.

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

He finished with 132 total yards and two touchdowns in a 41-33 Dallas win, showing explosiveness the Cowboys running game has seemed to lack all season long.

“It was big for me, a dream come true,” Pollard said. “Being in the league, getting a chance to start the game, knowing the team would be dependent on me, I just tried to take advantage of the opportunity.”

“Obviously with Zeke being out, I know he felt there was a lot of weight on his shoulders,” Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said. “But guys like T.P., they’re ready for it. He worked his tail off, and he went out there and had a great game. I’m proud of him and I’m just looking for him to build on it.”

Pollard and the Cowboys are all looking to build on the win Sunday, still somehow in playoff contention, and hope to extend their win streak to three next Sunday against the Eagles.

“I mean, it’s definitely big for us coming off the last win,” Pollard said. “Keeping that same momentum, getting a win at home, hopefully we can keep this thing going.”