Dalton, Pollard Lead Cowboys to Win Over 49ers

Andy Dalton and Tony Pollard accounted for two touchdowns each, the Cowboys' defense forced four turnovers and Dallas defeated San Francisco 41-33 Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Cowboys (5-9) scored 24 points off turnovers, the last seven of which put the game away late in the fourth quarter.

With 2:51 to go in regulation and a three-point lead, Dallas cornerback Anthony Brown intercepted a Nick Mullens pass intended for Brandon Aiyuk. Two plays later, Pollard, starting in place of an injured Ezekiel Elliott, broke a 40-yard touchdown run to put the Cowboys up 10.

After a Robbie Gould field goal cut the lead back to seven, CeeDee Lamb returned an onside kick 47 yards for a touchdown and Kendrick Bourne caught a hail mary as time expired to produce the final margin of victory.

For the second straight game, Dallas took advantage of at least three turnovers by its opponent. Brown and Donovan Wilson each intercepted Mullens once, while Aldon Smith and Dorance Armstrong each tallied a fumble recovery for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys jumped out to a 14-0 lead after first-quarter touchdowns by Pollard and Michael Gallup.

San Francisco (5-9) cut the lead to 17-14 at halftime, after Mullens threw two touchdown passes -- one to Jordan Reed late in the first quarter and the other to Aiyuk in the middle of the second.

Gould kicked a 41-yard field goal early in the third to tie the game at 17-17, before the teams traded touchdowns. For the Cowboys, Dalton found Dalton Schultz for a 12-yard touchdown pass before Jeff Wilson scored a rushing touchdown for the 49ers.

Greg Zuerlein added two field goals for Dallas.

The Cowboys play the Eagles in Arlington next Sunday.