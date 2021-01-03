Cowboys

Cowboys Lose at Giants, Eliminated From Playoff Contention

The Giants would win the NFC East with a Washington loss Sunday night

Sterling Shepard #87 of the New York Giants scores on a 23-yard rushing touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Jan. 3, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Giants beat the Cowboys 23-19 Sunday to eliminate Dallas from playoff contention.

With 1:24 to go in the fourth quarter at the Giants' 17-yard line, Andy Dalton threw an interception in the end zone to seal the win for New York.

Trailing 20-9 at halftime, the Cowboys scored early in the third quarter when Ezekiel Elliott capped off a 10-play, 62-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown plunge to cut the New York lead to four.

Blue Star

The center of the Dallas Cowboys universe.

Cowboys 17 hours ago

Cowboys, Giants Need a Win and Washington Loss for Playoffs

Cowboys 18 hours ago

Cowboys, Kellen Moore Agree to Multi-Year Contract Extension

In the fourth quarter, the teams traded field goals before Dallas' final drive.

The Giants got on the board first when receiver Sterling Shepard broke free for a 23-yard rushing touchdown, however, kicker Graham Gano missed the extra point.

New York accounted for the other two touchdowns scored in the first half. In the second quarter Daniel Jones threw a pair of touchdown passes -- one to Shepard and one to Dante Pettis.

The Philadelphia Eagles host Washington Sunday night on NBC 5. If Washington loses, the Giants would win the NFC East.

This article tagged under:

Cowboysgiants
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us