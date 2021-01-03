Cowboys Lose at Giants, Eliminated From Playoff Contention

The New York Giants beat the Cowboys 23-19 Sunday to eliminate Dallas from playoff contention.

With 1:24 to go in the fourth quarter at the Giants' 17-yard line, Andy Dalton threw an interception in the end zone to seal the win for New York.

Trailing 20-9 at halftime, the Cowboys scored early in the third quarter when Ezekiel Elliott capped off a 10-play, 62-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown plunge to cut the New York lead to four.

In the fourth quarter, the teams traded field goals before Dallas' final drive.

The Giants got on the board first when receiver Sterling Shepard broke free for a 23-yard rushing touchdown, however, kicker Graham Gano missed the extra point.

New York accounted for the other two touchdowns scored in the first half. In the second quarter Daniel Jones threw a pair of touchdown passes -- one to Shepard and one to Dante Pettis.

The Philadelphia Eagles host Washington Sunday night on NBC 5. If Washington loses, the Giants would win the NFC East.