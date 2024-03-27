The NFL free agency kicked off in March, and players were signed, tagged, and traded.

While the experts will weigh in on who won and lost in free agency, Betway took a unique approach by looking at online sentiment data to gauge the fans' reactions.

Analysts used a social listening tool to find the NFL fans with the lowest satisfaction levels during free agency and gathered information on mentions from numerous online sites.

The sentiment data from March 11 to March 26 was examined and collected from each team's home location.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

According to the data, Dallas Cowboys die-hard fans weren't too pleased with the team's free agency news, scoring 36% in negative online sentiment.

It's obvious that many fans are still harboring the gut-wrenching 48-32 loss against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card match earlier this year after the team went 12-5 all season.

After the team's loss, many fans demanded that Mike McCarthy be fired as head coach and urged Jerry Jones to replace him with Bill Belichick, the legendary coach who has won 8 Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

Losing key players like Tyron Smith and Tony Pollard to free agency seems to have left Cowboys fans uneasy about the team's roster.

The team also parted ways with linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and receiver Michael Gallup, both of whom were among their top three picks in the 2018 draft.

America's Team has not advanced beyond the divisional round of the playoffs since 1995, marking 29 years without a deep playoff run.

Fans are desperate to see their favorite team clinch another Super Bowl title, but the Boys have failed to meet their expectations during the offseason.

Check out the table below to see which other fanbases have been feeling the most downbeat during free agency:

Fans of these teams express their concerns and frustrations with the moves made during free agency.

As the NFL offseason progresses, it will be interesting to see if these sentiments change and how the teams' performances in the upcoming season will reflect the impact of free agency.