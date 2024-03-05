5 free agency fits for the Cowboys in 2024

The 2024 offseason may very well determine if the Dallas Cowboys will be back in the playoff race.

Of course, Dallas being stunned by the No. 7-seeded Green Bay Packers in a home playoff game won't be forgotten for some time, but the loss can be rectified with a better 2024 campaign.

Nothing is guaranteed in the NFL -- and Cowboys fans are the last franchise that needs reminding -- but Dallas' title-contending window is still open with Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy.

Dallas currently is a few million dollars over the cap, per Spotrac, so it can't spend too much on free agents without clearing cap space, and it holds five picks in the 2024 draft, with the highest being the No. 24 overall selection.

The Cowboys didn't spend much last season, and that could very well happen again this time, but these five free agents should make for good fits:

LB Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

The Cowboys could use a respected veteran on defense. They could make that player 10-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler Bobby Wagner, who is also a Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks.

Wagner led the league in tackles in 2023, with the 183 tally marking a career best. He'll be 34 years old next season, so he shouldn't be too expensive despite his quality production. If the Seahawks don't make his return a priority under new head coach Mike Macdonald, the Cowboys should add him alongside Micah Parsons and Co.

OL Graham Glasgow, Detroit Lions

Dallas desperately needs ready-now offensive lineman to protect Prescott and Co. With Tyler Biadasz and Tyron Smith uncertain to return in free agency, Dallas could pivot to another reliable veteran.

Glasgow, who will be 32 next season, was part of one of the NFL's best offensive lines in Detroit. He can play at center or guard, so his versatility will be vital. He allowed only two sacks across 1,000-plus snaps in 2023.

On a separate note, retaining Smith feels like a priority given the lack of options on the market, despite his recent injury history.

RB Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens

If the Cowboys don't re-sign Tony Pollard, going for a cheaper option who can supply quality production alongside Prescott will be the move (and adding a RB via the draft). Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley and D'Andre Swift all might be out of Dallas' price range, which brings in Edwards.

Edwards, who will be 29 in 2024, is coming off a career year with the Baltimore Ravens as both a runner and receiver. In a season mired by injuries to Baltimore's running backs, Edwards logged 810 rushing yards on 4.1 yards per carry along with 13 touchdowns. He also caught 12 passes on 13 targets for 180 yards. Edwards shouldn't be too expensive at this stage of his career and he can make plays, two things Dallas needs.

DT John Jenkins, Las Vegas Raiders

Dallas could use more size in the middle of the defensive line, especially with Johnathan Hankins and Neville Gallimore hitting free agency.

Jenkins, who will be 35 this season, is coming off an intriguing campaign full of several career-best numbers. He started in all games for the first time in his career and logged 61 tackles, four passes defended, four tackles for loss and one sack, the latter of which tied a career best. At 6-foot-3 and 327 pounds, he checks multiple boxes and should be an affordable veteran purchase.

CB Steven Nelson, Houston Texans

With Stephon Gilmore, Jourdan Lewis, Jayron Kearse and Noah Igbinoghene all being unrestricted free agents, Dallas definitely will ponder who to retain and who to let go in the secondary.

Nelson, who has played for four teams in his reliable nine-year career, would immediately play an important role and would come over from a fellow Texas team. The 31-year-old also recently explained why he wanted to get out of Philadelphia after a one-year stint with the Eagles. Playing them as a Cowboy could be something he relishes.