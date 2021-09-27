Cowboys Fans Root on Team in New Venue Outside Stadium

A new venue outside AT&T Stadium is giving Cowboys fans a new place to root on the home team.

Miller Lite House opened this season for the first time and hosted its first home game against the Philadelphia Eagles Monday night.

It’s as close as you can get to watching the game without actually being inside the stadium.

"You can be out here and still be part of it from all the way out here,” fan Todd Vanderveer said. “It's just amazing."

"Man this is awesome,” said Chris Low. “I've been coming here since 2009 and what Jerry's done, he's a brilliant guy, right?"

For owner Jerry Jones, it's a brilliant business decision, an easy way to expand the stadium and add even more fans.

And more dollars.

Fans still need to buy a ticket for standing room only, and you can walk in and out, but that's a lot cheaper than a seat.

11-year-old DK Perkins had a seat inside but says it's more fun outside.

"We're just playing catch,” Perkins said. “If it's inside you can't play catch because there's people everywhere."

The outside area boasts $5 beer, two open-air gardens, 60 big screen TV's, and a 70-yard turf football field, where the Cowboy cheerleaders will sometimes make an appearance before the games.

For Cowboys Nation, another venue to root on the home team.

"It's a great atmosphere,” said Eddie Davis who was visiting from Memphis. “You can take pictures, you can hang out, let your kids run around and play."