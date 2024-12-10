Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown needs season-ending knee surgery after getting rolled up in a play Monday night against the Bengals.

During his weekly interview on 105.3 The Fan, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed Overshown, 24, hurt his right knee and that the team didn't know how long he'd be out of commission.

"We're doing the MRI this morning, but we know that it will require surgery," Jones said.

With only four games left in the 2024 season, surgery would be season-ending. When asked if Overshown might also miss the entire 2025 season, Jones said he wasn't sure.

"I don't know at this time the time date on his rehab, but I just can't tell you how bad I feel for him because he's just been through that mental and physical rehab on his other knee," Jones said.

Overshown is in his second year in the league but missed his rookie year after tearing his ACL in his left knee during a preseason game.

NBC Sports reported Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was moved to tears when asked about Overshown.

"He don’t deserve that either. He really don’t," Parsons said. "I understand what he’s going to go through and to be there for me physically, mentally. It’s just so challenging. He’s so talented. The year he was having. I really just don’t think that’s fair."

The Cowboys lost Monday night 27-20 after a botched blocked punt in the 4th quarter and fell to 5-8 on the season.