Dak Prescott, fiancee Sarah Jane Ramos expecting second child, a girl

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his fiancee, Sarah Jane Ramos, are reportedly expecting their second child.

SI Swimsuit shared exclusive photos on Instagram Tuesday morning of a maternity photo shoot showing Ramos's baby bump.

According to SI Swimsuit, Ramos said she is due May 22, 2025. While the couple has not shared their second daughter's first name, they revealed that her middle name would match her father's first name, Rayne.

The couple had their first child, Margaret Jane "MJ" Rose Prescott, on Feb. 22 and announced their engagement on Oct. 24.

Prescott, who is out for the season after having surgery on his hamstring in November, shared SI Swimsuit's Instagram post showing the maternity photo shoot with the messages "Count your blessings" and "Family of 4."