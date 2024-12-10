Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott, fiancee Sarah Jane Ramos expecting second child, a girl

Prescott's fiancee is due in May 2025, according to a report by SI Swimsuit

By Frank Heinz

Nov 10, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks on to the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium.
Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his fiancee, Sarah Jane Ramos, are reportedly expecting their second child.

SI Swimsuit shared exclusive photos on Instagram Tuesday morning of a maternity photo shoot showing Ramos's baby bump.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

According to SI Swimsuit, Ramos said she is due May 22, 2025. While the couple has not shared their second daughter's first name, they revealed that her middle name would match her father's first name, Rayne.

The couple had their first child, Margaret Jane "MJ" Rose Prescott, on Feb. 22 and announced their engagement on Oct. 24.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Prescott, who is out for the season after having surgery on his hamstring in November, shared SI Swimsuit's Instagram post showing the maternity photo shoot with the messages "Count your blessings" and "Family of 4."

DAK PRESCOTT

Dallas Cowboys Oct 18

💍Prescott proposed! QB announces engagement to girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos

Dak Prescott Mar 15

See the baby! Dak Prescott, girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos share daughter's first photos

Blue Star Nov 25, 2023

‘Girl dad incoming': Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Sarah Ramos announce pregnancy

This article tagged under:

Dak PrescottDallas Cowboys
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us