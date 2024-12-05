Cowboys guard Zack Martin to undergo season-ending surgery after ankle injury

It's not the news Dallas Cowboys fans or Zack Martin wanted to hear. The Pro Bowl and All-Pro guard will undergo season-ending surgery according to head coach Mike McCarthy.

The surgery will repair an injury to Martin's right ankle, an injury he suffered two weeks ago against the Houston Texans.

This season Martin has battled injuries to his ankles, back and shoulder.

Martin has made nine Pro Bowl and nine All-Pro teams.

The news about the surgery comes hours after Martin was named the Cowboys' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. The award recognizes players who not only excel on the field but also demonstrate a committment to creating a positive impact off the field.

All 32 nominees will be recognized during the week leading up to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. The winner of the 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be announced during the NFL Honors prime-time awards special on Feb. 6.

The Dallas Cowboys take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. After that, there are only four games left in the regular season.