North Texas Olympians honored by Dallas Cowboys

Just a few months after the Paris 2024 Olympics, North Texas Olympians were honored at halftime of the Dallas Cowboys' Monday Night Football game.

While the Cowboys couldn't pull off the win against the Cincinnati Bengals, it was a win for local athletes who brought home more than 40 medals.

Several athletes, including 4-time Olympic gold medal winner Vincent Hancock, were there for the honor.

"It's pretty amazing, knowing that these guys pursue excellence on an every year basis," Vincent Hancock said. "And being here with probably some of the best athletes, that aren't Olympians, is so special. And what is really special is that I have my whole family with me. Both of my daughters and my wife and my mom were able to see me compete [in Paris] and that was just so special."

Also honored at the game was Frisco's own and U.S. Women's National Team forward, Jaedyn Shaw

"This place is always home for me and it really just means a lot that we can be honored here," Shaw said.

Shaw now plays for the San Diego Wave in the United Soccer League (USL), but she spent much of her young soccer years with FC Dallas' Youth Program.

"This just never gets old," Shaw said.

The athletes that were there were gifted sneakers from tight end Jake Ferguson that resembled his cleats! He said it was to recognize all of the athletes' accomplishments.

Silver medalist Conner Prince (men's skeet shooting), Silver and bronze medalist Paralympian Korban Best (track), TCU guard Hailey Van Lith (women's 3x3 basketball), and several others were honored at AT&T Stadium.