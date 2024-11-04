Southlake native and Paralympic medalist honored at City Hall

Korban Best, a silver and bronze medalist in track from the 2024 Paris Paralympics, was honored by the City of Southlake and their Mayor Shawn McCaskill with a day to remember.

“Korban's accomplishments are a testament to the strength of the human spirit and a reminder that with passion and perseverance, any obstacle can be overcome. And whereas the city of South Lake recognizes and celebrates the incredible achievements of Korban Best, as well as his contributions to promoting inclusivity, accessibility, and sportsmanship within our community and beyond. Now therefore, I, Mayor Shawn McCaskill, on behalf of the South Lake City Council, to hereby proudly proclaim Saturday, November 2nd, 2024 as Korban Best Day,” Mayor McCaskill said.

At the ceremony, Best shared three lessons he said he learned from this year’s Paralympic Games.

“Perseverance pays off,” Best said. “A recipe for perseverance is belief because hard work is dedication. I chose to believe in me. I chose to believe to do the hard work, and I chose to dedicate myself to the discipline of the sport. Number two is the power of community. The support from family, friends, coaches, and community played a crucial role in my success. Nobody gets to this level on their own. Number three is embracing new opportunities. Being open to doing something new or different is life-changing. You never know what new opportunity will bring you.”

Best also thanked his family for their continued support throughout his life. He was also born with an arm difference that sometimes meant he had to try a little harder to achieve his goals.

“Right when I step on that line, I know I’m doing this for the community. I know I’m doing this for friends and family,” Best said.

He said he plans to compete at the Paralympics in Los Angeles in 2028.