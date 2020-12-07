Cowboys

Cowboys All-Pro Zack Martin Goes to IR, Out at Least 3 Games

Starting linemen Tyron Smith and La'el Collins are both out for the year

Zack Martin #70 of the Dallas Cowboys heads off the field during the first quarter of a game against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 26, 2020 in Arlington, Texas.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys placed offensive lineman Zack Martin on injured reserve with a calf injury Monday, sidelining the four-time All-Pro for at least three of the five remaining games.

Dallas downgraded cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs) and safety Donovan Wilson (groin) to out for Tuesday night's game at Baltimore. It will be the fifth game Brown has missed because of his rib injury. Wilson was injured in Cowboys' most recent game, a 41-16 loss to Washington on Thanksgiving.

With Brown and Wilson out, the Cowboys signed cornerbacks Deante Burton and Rashard Robinson to the active roster from the practice squad.

Blue Star

The center of the Dallas Cowboys universe.

Dallas Cowboys Dec 1

Reality Overwhelms Hope for Cowboys, Last in Woeful NFC East

Cowboys Nov 30

State of the Cowboys: Big Game Sunday Crew Takes Stock After Washington Loss

Click here to listen to the newest episode of the NBC 5 Sports podcast.

Martin had moved from right guard to right tackle because of other injuries on the offensive line. He went out on the first Dallas drive against Washington, aggravating a calf injury that had kept him out of practice at times.

If Martin doesn't return, the Cowboys will finish the season without their three best offensive linemen. Tyron Smith was limited to two games by a neck injury that required surgery, and La'el Collins never played before hip surgery.

The Cowboys also placed safety Steven Parker on injured reserve.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

CowboysZack Martin
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us