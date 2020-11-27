Cowboys Next Game Moved Due to COVID-19 Scheduling Domino Effect

The Cowboys' game slated for Thursday against the Ravens has been postponed as part of a scheduling domino effect triggered by positive COVID-19 tests in the Baltimore organization -- an outbreak that reportedly includes quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore's Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was initially scheduled for Thanksgiving night but was first postponed to Sunday afternoon due to an outbreak of the coronavirus in the Ravens organization early in the week.

After Jackson was among four more Ravens to test positive Thursday, according to ESPN and the Baltimore Sun, the NFL decided to push the game to Tuesday night at 7 p.m. on NBC 5.

The Cowboys were scheduled to play Baltimore Thursday, Dec. 3 as part of the league's Week 13 slate, but the game has been moved to Monday, Dec. 7 at 4 p.m.

"These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the NFL said in a written statement.

With Jackson among the Ravens reportedly testing positive, former Baylor University quarterback Robert Griffin II is in line to start for Baltimore Tuesday night.