Cowboys Left Tackle Tyron Smith to Undergo Season-Ending Neck Surgery, Mike McCarthy Says

It’s official: The Dallas Cowboys' offensive line is taking another major blow.

Left tackle Tyron Smith will undergo season-ending neck surgery next week, head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Friday morning.

Dallas is now without its two starting tackles in Smith and La’el Collins, who never saw the field this season because of a hip injury.

Smith had already missed two games this season because of the neck issue.

