COVID-19 Keeps Cowboys, Other NFL Teams, at Home for Training Camp This Year

The Dallas Cowboys, and 31 other NFL teams, will spend training camp at home this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The league informed all 32 clubs Tuesday that training camps are to be conducted only at team facilities this season, according to a report on the league's website.

The league mandate means the Cowboys aren't headed to Oxnard, California this year for the first half of camp and instead will conduct the entire thing from Frisco.

The team, so far, has not issued any statements regarding the league's decision. This year's camp is the first for new head coach Mike McCarthy who is taking over for Jason Garrett who was let go last fall.

While in California, the Cowboys would regularly scrimmage with other teams during camp -- now it seems, that's not a possibility this year ahead of the preseason opener against the Steelers on Aug. 6.