Dallas Cowboys

AP Sources: Cowboys Interviewing Mike McCarthy to be Coach

McCarthy was set to visit with Dallas on Saturday.

By Associated Press

98777942
Getty Images

GREEN BAY, WI – December 9: Mike McCarthy head coach of the Green Bay Packers takes the field as snow falls before the start of the Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers game at Lambeau Field on December 9, 2012 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Tom Lynn /Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

FRISCO — Two people with direct knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press that the Dallas Cowboys are interviewing Mike McCarthy to be their head coach.

It's the surest sign so far that the franchise is moving on from Jason Garrett.

McCarthy, a former head coach of the Green Bay Packers, was set to visit with Dallas on Saturday. One of the people said the Cowboys haven't felt the urgency to address Garrett's status because his contract expires Jan. 14.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

DeSoto 54 mins ago

DeSoto Officer Shoots Man Armed with Knife During Fraudulent Call to Group Home: Police

Fort Worth 2 hours ago

Mother Shot in the Back During Robbery Attempt in Fort Worth: Police

Dallas missed the playoffs for the sixth time in Garrett's nine full seasons. The Cowboys finished 8-8 in a season that started with high expectations.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Cowboys
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us