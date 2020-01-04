AP Sources: Cowboys Interviewing Mike McCarthy to be Coach

FRISCO — Two people with direct knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press that the Dallas Cowboys are interviewing Mike McCarthy to be their head coach.

It's the surest sign so far that the franchise is moving on from Jason Garrett.

McCarthy, a former head coach of the Green Bay Packers, was set to visit with Dallas on Saturday. One of the people said the Cowboys haven't felt the urgency to address Garrett's status because his contract expires Jan. 14.

Dallas missed the playoffs for the sixth time in Garrett's nine full seasons. The Cowboys finished 8-8 in a season that started with high expectations.