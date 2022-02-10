skeleton

Team USA's Katie Uhlaender, Kelly Curtis Complete Day 1 of Women's Skeleton

Heat's 3 and 4 of women's skeleton continue on Saturday

By Marsha Green

Katie Uhlaender of Team slides
Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Team USA's Katie Uhlaender and Kelly Curtis have both completed runs 1 and 2 in women's skeleton finishing eighth and 18th respectively. After two runs, Uhlaender posted a time of 1:02.41 in her first run and 1:02.46 in her second run. Curtis finished with a time of 1:02:94 in her first run and 1:03.05 in her second run.

Australia's Jaclyn Narracott finished in first place with a total time of 2:04.34, just 21 seconds ahead of Germany's Hannah Neise.

Heat 3 will take place on Feb. 12 at 7:20 a.m. ET followed by heat 4 at 8:55 a.m. ET.

