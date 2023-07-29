As 82k fans pack AT&T Stadium, El Clasico shows signs of soccer's growing popularity in DFW

As Real Madrid took on FC Barcelona, 82,000 fans filled AT&T Stadium for a game some never imagined they’d witness this close to home.

“I’ve been planning to go to Spain to watch this game my whole life and now it’s home. Man, just I’m glad I’m here,” said FC Barcelona fan Mauricio Quintalla.

The arrival of the famed El Clasico match in DFW is part of the Soccer Champions Tour, an effort to bring European clubs to American soil thanks to Dallas-based investment firm Sixth Street.

Saturday’s crowds were just one sign of the sport’s growing popularity in North Texas.

“I think all over the U.S. it’s growing a lot, in my opinion, which is awesome because back in the day it wasn’t that popular,” said Daniel Rivera.

This weekend’s game comes as the Dallas Sports Commission said FIFA officials were in DFW taking a look at operations at AT&T Stadium ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

While the Commission expects to host eight games, confirmation will come this fall.

In the meantime, the city’s done what it can to drum up excitement, unveiling the official brand and colors that will represent Dallas back in May.

Saturday’s fans said they’ll support any initiative to bring more attention to the game they love, not just for themselves but for future generations.

“They’ll see their idols out there. They’ll see them playing,” said Quintanilla.

Hopefully, they said, giving this moment some real lasting power.