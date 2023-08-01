Arlington Renegades fans: XFL season tickets are on sale

Season tickets for the XFL are now on sale.

You can buy season tickets for the Arlington Renegades, the 2023 XFL champions, starting at $100.

The season ticket package comes with access to five games.

Tickets for the San Antonio Brahmas, Orlando Guardians and Seattle Sea Dragons also start $100. Tickets for the D.C. Defenders start at $115 and for the St. Louis Battlehawks they start at $125.

"We are extremely excited about the strong fan bases that we built in each of our eight markets during the 2023 season and look forward to continuing to cultivate those fan bases heading into 2024," said Jason Gonella, Senior Vice President of Ticket Sales. "The XFL prides itself on accessibility and we are proud to offer fans access to our games at one of the most competitive price points in professional sports."

The season tickets for the Houston Roughnecks and Vegas Vipers will go on sale at a later date.

You can buy tickets here and enjoy special season ticket benefits like merchandise discounts and priority access for other purchases.