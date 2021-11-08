Texas Tech

AP Source: Texas Tech to Hire Baylor's Joey McGuire as Coach

By Ralph D. Russo

Getty Images

Texas Tech is finalizing a deal to hire Baylor assistant and longtime Texas high school coach Joey McGuire as its next head coach.

A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday that Tech was planning to announce the hiring of McGuire soon. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of an agreement were still be completed.

The hiring was first reported by the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

McGuire is in his fifth season with Baylor. He was hired by former Bears coach Matt Rhule and retained as associate head coach when Dave Aranda took over in 2020 after Rhule went to the NFL as coach of the Carolina Panthers.

McGuire is a member of the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor who led Cedar Hill to three state championships in 14 seasons.

Texas Tech fired Matt Wells last month in the middle of the former Utah State coach’s third season. The Red Raiders were 5-3 when the move was made.

