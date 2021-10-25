Texas Tech Fires Head Coach Matt Wells After 5-3 Start: Reports

Texas Tech fired head football coach Matt Wells on Monday after a 5-3 start to the season and an overall record of 13-17 in two and a half seasons in Lubbock, according to multiple reports.

The Red Raiders lost at home to Kansas State on Saturday and face Oklahoma, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Baylor -- the top four teams in the Big 12 -- to close out the year.

The news was first reported by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and confirmed by multiple outlets.

Only the timing is a surprise - Texas Tech is done with Matt Wells. #gunsup https://t.co/YVenlwuNI9 — Mac Engel (@MacEngelProf) October 25, 2021

Reports indicated offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie would take over as head coach.

Cumbie was named Texas Tech offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach last December, after seven years at TCU, where he served in similar roles.