Texas Tech Fires Head Coach Matt Wells After 5-3 Start: Reports

Wells was 13-17 in three seasons as Red Raiders head coach

Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Matt Wells in the third quarter of a Big 12 football game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Kansas Jayhawks on Oct. 16, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas
Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas Tech fired head football coach Matt Wells on Monday after a 5-3 start to the season and an overall record of 13-17 in two and a half seasons in Lubbock, according to multiple reports.

The Red Raiders lost at home to Kansas State on Saturday and face Oklahoma, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Baylor -- the top four teams in the Big 12 -- to close out the year.

The news was first reported by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and confirmed by multiple outlets.

Reports indicated offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie would take over as head coach.

Cumbie was named Texas Tech offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach last December, after seven years at TCU, where he served in similar roles.

