America's Top 10 Richest Sports Team Owners in 2022, Here's Whose Net Worth Grew the Most

While the Dallas Cowboys may be the most valuable sports team, that apparently doesn't make Jerry Jones the richest sports team owner, but his net worth has made quite the jump over the last year.

There's an old saying, the "rich get richer," and whoever came up with that may as well have been talking about the businessmen in sports. Several sports team owners are in the billionaire’s club, and these days you practically have to be a billionaire already to buy a team.

So, who exactly is the lucky person who gets to claim that no. 1 spot? According to Forbes, Los Angeles Clippers owner, Steve Ballmer, who has a net worth of $83 billion is the richest sports team owner in 2022.

Rob Walton, who recently bought the Denver Broncos, came in at no. 2 with an estimated net worth of $56.7 billion. His purchasing power was nearly impossible to match. The price tag for the broncos was $4.65 billion, making it the most expensive sports team sale in history, and when the deal closed in August, Walton immediately became the richest owner in the NFL.

“The Broncos are the one sports franchise that we would have considered buying,’’ Walton told reporters in August, adding that his son-in-law Greg Penner had started discussing it a decade ago.

Here are the sports team owners on the 2022 Forbes 400 list:

1. Steve Ballmer, Los Angeles Clippers

Net Worth: $83 billion

2. Rob Walton, Denver Broncos

Net Worth: $56.7 billion

3. David Tepper, Carolina Panthers

Net Worth: $18.5 billion

4. Robert Pera, Memphis Grizzlies

Net Worth: $17.6 billion

5. Steve Cohen, New York Mets

Net Worth: $17.5 billion

6. Daniel Gilbert Cleveland, Cavaliers

Net Worth: $17.3 billion

7. Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys

Net Worth: $16 billion

8. Stanley Kroenke, Los Angeles Rams

Net Worth: $12.9 billion

9. Stephen Ross, Miami Dolphins

Net Worth: $11.6 billion

10. Shahid Khan, Jacksonville Jaguars

Net Worth: $11.2 billion

According to Forbes, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, No. 7, apparently saw the biggest gain this year. His net worth jumped 76% to an estimated $16 billion thanks to big bets on real estate and natural gas, as well as his Cowboys.

Dallas is the most valuable team in the NFL, worth $8 billion this year, up by $1.5 billion from a year ago.