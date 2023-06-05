Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon gifts Nuggets teammate Jamal Murray diamond ‘JM27' pendant

Gordon gave Murray the custom jewelry ahead of the NBA Finals

By Max Molski

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Aaron Gordon threw an alley-oop to Jamal Murray in the form of some new jewelry before the 2023 NBA Finals.

Gordon gave his Denver Nuggets teammate an iced-out diamond pendant. Give the bling a look below:

“Ooh wee,” Murray said when he first unboxed the pendant. “That’s tough.”

Mile High Jewelers created the pendant, which is full of custom details for Murray.

The piece features Murray’s initials, jersey number and a nod to his signature on-court celebration. Murray has broken out an imaginary bow and arrow after hitting big shots throughout his career.

Gordon and Murray have been teammates since March 2021 when the Nuggets acquired Gordon ahead of the trade deadline. Murray suffered a torn ACL less than a month later, and the 2022-23 season has given the two players a chance to truly connect on the court.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Stanley Cup Final 10 hours ago

Florida Panthers routed by Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

Kansas City Chiefs 13 hours ago

Biden welcomes Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to White House

The Nuggets are knotted with the Miami Heat through two games in the Finals. If Denver wins three of the next five games, Murray will get a ring to go with the pendant.

This article tagged under:

Denver NuggetsNBANBA Finals
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us