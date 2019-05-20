Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott instructs football campers at The Star in Frisco on May 19, 2019.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was briefly detained Saturday in Las Vegas after an encounter with a security guard at a music festival, according to Las Vegas police

Cellphone video obtained by TMZ appears to show Elliott involved in a verbal disagreement with his girlfriend while at the Electric Daisy Carnival. The video later shows Elliott talking with event staff, including one who fell backward into a metal barricade after Elliott appears to ask, "You got something to say?"

It is not clear in the video if Elliott intentionally knocked the man down or if it was accidental. Elliott, however, can then be seen walking away saying, "I didn't do anything."

A short time later, Las Vegas police are seen in the video putting Elliott into cuffs and walking him away from the area.

Las Vegas police told NBC 5 Monday that at about 3 a.m. that officers, from a distance, saw an adult male later identified as Elliott, push a guard to the ground. The officers approached and placed him in handcuffs while they investigated the incident. They said they escorted Elliott a short distance away and released him after the guard refused to press charges. Las Vegas police said Elliott could have faced a charge of misdemeanor battery.

According to NBC's Pro Football Talk, Elliott's attorney Frank Salzano confirmed Elliott was not arrested and that the cuffs were removed moments later.

"Security misconstrued and overreacted to the situation,” Salzano said. “He was cuffed as a precautionary measure. He was released with no charges. He left Vegas that night and went to his [youth football camp in Dallas] on Sunday."

Elliott was suspended for six games in 2017 after it was alleged he'd physically abused a then-girlfriend. Elliott has maintained he did not attack the woman.

Elliott could face disciplinary action from the NFL since the league's personal conduct policy can be enforced without formal charges being filed -- much like his 2017 suspension. So far, the league has not released a statement about the incident.

The Dallas Cowboys have not released a statement about the incident. Last month the team picked up a fifth-year option on Elliott keeping him on the team through 2020.