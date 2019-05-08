Elliott Will Pay for 8th Grade Football Player's Funeral

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett says he, and the rest of the Cowboys organization, are not surprised that Ezekiel Elliott is paying the funeral expenses for a St. Louis-area eight-grade football player. For more video, visit DallasCowboys.com and NFL.com .

Ezekiel Elliott is receiving praise for a kind gesture off the field.

The Dallas Cowboys confirmed the All-Pro running back will pay for the funeral expenses of Jaylon McKenzie, an eighth-grade football player who was killed by a stray bullet as he left a party near St. Louis over the weekend.

"He's just very generous," Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said. "He's got a great spirit about him. We see that every day as players and coaches. Anybody that's been around him knows that."

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said he was not surprised when he learned about the two-time Pro Bowl running back's act of kindness.

"It just goes to show you what kind of person I think Zeke is off the field," said Jones. "He's a caring person… I know how big a heart he has and we're lucky to have Zeke Elliott on this football team."

Elliott did not speak to reporters at the Cowboys' annual golf tournament in Grapevine on Wednesday.