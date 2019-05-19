Ezekiel Elliott Hosts Football Camp in Frisco

Ezekiel Elliott shared his knowledge of football, built from years of playing the game at a high level, with campers at the Ford Center in Frisco Sunday. For more video, visit DallasCowboys.com and NFL.com .

"I just love giving back to the community," Elliott said. "I love being out here. I love being able to connect with the kids."

Kids from first to eighth grade received tips from professional coaches and got a chance to go one-on-one with the Cowboys' superstar.

"These kids, you know a lot of them have heart and they're out there and they're competing against me just like they're another pro and they're fierce and so you got to love that, you got to honor that and it's great," Elliott said.

Zeke's message to the campers?

"Just to work hard. Just to compete, and I don't mean just on the field, but off the field. You know, in the classroom, you're at home, making your bed, if you're cleaning your room, just to pursue excellence in everything you do."