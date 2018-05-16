The final field is set and some of the biggest names in golf are headed to Dallas this week for the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament.

If you've been to the Byron in the past, it's important to know that some things are different this year -- including where the PGA event is played.

In recent years the Byron had been played at the TPC Four Seasons in Las Colinas. The annual tournament, which is celebrating its 50th year, will now be played at the new Trinity Forest Golf Club in South Dallas.

The Trinity Forest Golf Club is a new, links-style course, lush with native grasses sitting on approximately 150 acres of rolling hills inside The Great Trinity Forest, a 6,000-acre urban wilderness.

With the course having only recently been completed, there is currently no public parking at the facility. So, how do you get to the Byron?

Parking: Free general parking for the Byron Nelson is located nine miles away at Fair Park -- but don't worry, there's a free shuttle that will ferry people from the fairgrounds to the golf course. Head to the Gate 15 parking lot at 2100 South Haskell Avenue to take the 12 minute shuttle ride to the course entrance.

Parking for the AT&T Byron Nelson is at Fair Park; ride-share has a pick-up/drop-off location near course entrance. In either case, a free shuttle will take fans to the course entrance.

Photo credit: Google Maps/NBC 5 News

Ride-share: All ride-share drivers bringing fans to the Byron will be directed to Lot 12 at 7410 S. Central Expressway for course for drop-off/pickup. From there, attendees will ride a free 5-minute shuttle ride to the tournament’s front door. When you’re ready to leave for the day, request your ride upon boarding the shuttle. Once you arrive to the lot, your driver will let you know which spot they are waiting in for pickup. Due to expected traffic, ride-share drivers will not be allowed to drop-off/pickup along Loop 12 (Great Trinity Forest Way) near the course entrance. Uber is the ride-share partner of the tournament. If you're new to Uber, download the app and get a free ride (up to $20) with the promo code ByronNelson18.

DART: Ride the Green Line rail south to the Buckner Station. From the Buckner Station, take the Route 466 West bus to Pemberton Hill/AT&T Byron Nelson stop. Route 466 West shuttles will run every 15 minutes from 7 a.m. utnil 7 p.m.

