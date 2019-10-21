The home of the Dallas Stars' Tyler Seguin was damaged in severe weather Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

The home of the Dallas Stars' Tyler Seguin sustained significant damage after severe weather blew through North Dallas Sunday night.

The home, near the intersection of the Dallas North Tollway and Royal Lane, appeared to have its roof torn off in the storm, which included at least one tornado confirmed by the National Weather Service.

In a tweet, the all-star center thanked people for reaching out to check on him, but said he'd moved to a new house and the damaged house was for sale.

"I just left the area and it is an extremely sad sight to see," Seguin wrote. "Prayers to everyone affected by the tornado."

The Stars played a road game in Philadelphia Saturday, but returned to Dallas to face Ottawa Monday night.