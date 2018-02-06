Texas Motor Speedway Goes Smoke-Free in the Grandstands - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Motor Speedway Goes Smoke-Free in the Grandstands

Published at 3:33 PM CST on Feb 6, 2018

    The only smoke you'll see at Texas Motor Speedway this year will be when the winning drivers put on a smoke show after their victory lap.

    TMS says "in an effort to create a better overall experience for all of its fans" the grandstands will be completely smoke-free, including all electronic cigarette devices, beginning this year.

    The speedway established a smoking ban in the grandstands in 2013, but this year added e-cigarettes and vapes after "strong feedback from guest surveys and the speedway's fan council."

    Fans can smoke, both cigarettes and electronic smoking products, in designated areas throughout the lower concourse area.

    NASCAR returns to TMS this April with a racing doubleheader, which includes the My Bariatric Solutions 300 XFINITY Series race Saturday, April 7 and O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday, April 8.

