Texas Live! Preps for Its First Cowboys Season
Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

THE CENTER OF THE DALLAS COWBOYS UNIVERSE

Texas Live! Preps for Its First Cowboys Season

Between 12,000 and 13,000 visited the venue last Saturday, when the Cowboys and Rangers both played home games

By Maria Guerrero

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    Texas Live! Preps for Its First Cowboys Season

    Fans flock to Texas Live! as the new Arlington entertainment venue prepares for its first football season. (Published 17 minutes ago)

    Sunday's preseason game was the second Cowboys home game since the new Texas Live! venue opened between AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Park.

    Food and entertainment destinations have been lacking around the Arlington stadiums until now.

    "It's a very friendly, very great atmosphere," said Dequan Ross of Grand Prairie.

    The 200,000-square-foot entertainment complex has already become a game-day stop for thousands of people.

    "We needed some place to where everybody could hang out before the games," said Matt Jernigan of Mansfield.

    "We got off to a big start for our grand opening and we've just been rolling since then," said Jim Watry, Texas Live! chief operating officer.

    Watry said between 12,000 and 13,000 people came into the building last Saturday when the Rangers and the Cowboys both played at home.

    Leslie Monroy of Rowlett was among the crowd then and returned on Sunday.

    "It's a really good experience," she said. "So every time we come to Cowboys games we'll always come here first."

    The challenge now, reps say, is to keep people coming even on non-game days.

    "The parking message is a breeze," Watry said. "We're free every day there's not an event."

