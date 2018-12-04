Trial Set to Begin in Girl's Drowning During Swim Club

Testimony will get underway Tuesday in the trial of a former youth swim coach indicted in the drowning of a 13-year-old swimmer.

Tracy Anne Boyd is accused of criminal negligence for allegedly failing to watch Elise Cerami when the teen sank to the bottom of the pool during practice in June 2016.

Elise was a member of the North Texas Natadores, a youth swim club that is overseen by Carroll ISD and uses the district's facilities.

She was swimming practice laps, when for some unknown reason, she went below the water and never resurfaced.

Some of the other kids eventually realized she did not come back up -- and tried to pull her out of the pool.

One of Elise's coaches then began performing CPR on her while they waited for paramedics to arrive. She died at the hospital.

It was about a year later that a Tarrant County grand jury indicted Boyd, who was one of the assistant coaches for the swim club, in connection to Elise's death.

Few details have been released about what Boyd was doing at the time or why investigators sought charges against her specifically.

After Elise's death, her family started a foundation called Swim 4 Elise. The organization seeks to raise awareness about water safety. It also provides scholarships for swimmers and helps lifeguards become certified.

Stay tuned for updates as we follow this story.